Man City suffers a loss for 2019-20 season

Premier League leaders Manchester City have reported a loss of $126m for the 2019-20 season which was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The club posted an 11 percent reduction in revenue to $478.4m but the figure does not include delayed income from player sales – including proceeds from Leroy Sane’s move to Bayern Munich.

City can expect an immediate return to profit for the current season.

A total loss of less than $60m per year is forecast over the two campaigns.

For Financial Fair Play purposes, the financial results of football clubs for 2019-20 and 2020-21 are to be combined into one year.