Man City outclasses Birmingham in FA Cup

Manchester City produced a polished performance to outclass Birmingham 3-nil and reach the FA Cup fourth round.

Early goals by Bernardo Silva gave them full control in the first half before Phil Foden sealed the win with their third goal.

In other FA Cup matches this morning, Barnsley defeated Tranmere 2-nil, Bristol City edged Portsmouth 2-1, Chelsea hammered Morecambe 4-nil, Cheltenham beat Mansfield 2-1 and Crawley thrashed Leeds 3-nil.

[Source: BBC Sport]