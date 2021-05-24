Man City outclass Man United in five-goal thriller

Manchester City restored its six-point advantage on the English Premier League ladder after a thumping win this morning.

City thumped Manchester United 4-1 at Etihad Stadium in England.

Kevin de Bruyne slotted in the opener from Bernardo Silva’s cut-back but Jadon Sancho levelled against his old club.

The Belgian popped up again after some shoddy defending from United and then set up Riyad Mahrez’s half-volley.

Mahrez added a late fourth with a goal given by the video assistant referee.

In another match, Chelsea defeated Watford 3-2.

[Source: BBC Sport]