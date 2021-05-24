Man City moves to second after win over Everton

Home

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 22, 2021 8:06 am

Manchester City claimed a comfortable 3-nil victory over Everton to move up to second in the Premier League.

The team now with 26 points is within touching distance of leaders Chelsea who sit on top with 29.

Raheem Sterling’s first-half effort set City on their way, marking his 300th top-flight appearance.

Rodri’s thunderous drive extended their lead after the break and Bernardo Silva tapped in late on in a one-sided contest.

[Source: BBC Sport]

