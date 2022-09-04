Man City miss chance to go top after Villa draw

[Pic:Manchester City/Facebook]

Defending champions Manchester City missed a chance to go top of the Premier League after a 1-all draw against Aston Villa this morning.

City was leading until the 74th minute when Leon Bailey equalized.

The league’s top goalscorer Erling Haaland got his 10th goal in six games when he was in the right place at the back post to volley in Kevin de Bruyne’s superb cross to put Manchester City up by 1-0 in the 50th minute.

Haaland had another two efforts saved by Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez and De Bruyne also hit the crossbar with a 22-yard free-kick.

Man City would have moved above Arsenal, who play at Manchester United tomorrow, with a win, but instead are second, one point behind the Gunners.

In other results, Brentford 5-2 Leeds, Chelsea 2-1 West Ham, Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace, Tottenham 2-1 Fulham, Wolves 1-0 Southampton, Everton 0-0 Liverpool, Nottingham Forest 2-3 Bournemouth,