Man City makes FA cup quarterfinals

Manchester City has rewritten English football’s record books after a comfortable 3-1 victory at Swansea City to send them into the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus were on target as Man City won its 15th game in a row in all competitions.

Swansea’s debutant Morgan Whittaker managed to pull one back for his side but it was not enough as City walked away with the win.

Article continues after advertisement

This triumph means Manchester City have set a new record for successive domestic wins by an English top-flight club, surpassing the previous best of 14 achieved by the Preston team of 1891-92 and the 1987-88 Arsenal side.

Man City remains in contention for a quadruple while Swansea, who are third in the Championship.

[Source: BBC]