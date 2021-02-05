Football
Man City maintains Premier league after win over Liverpool
February 8, 2021 5:53 am
Manchester City continued its dominance in the Premier League after beating Liverpool 4-1 this morning.
Both teams were tied nil-all at the breather.
It was Man City’s İlkay Gündoğan who broke the deadlock in the 49th minute.
Liverpool made a comeback through a penalty from Mohamed Salah to tie the score at 1-all.
Man City ran riot with Gündoğan, Raheem Sterling, and Phil Foden adding three more goals to give them a considerable lead and the win.
Man City still maintains their lead with 50 points followed by Manchester United on 45 while Liverpool is currently in fourth place on 40 points.
