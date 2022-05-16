Man City has one hand on Premier League title

Jack Grealish's goal was his third for Manchester City in the Premier League this season.[PIC:BBC SPORT]

Manchester City is just a win away from Premier League glory.

If Man City beats Aston Villa next Monday, they’ll be crowned champions.

This is after the side came back from two goals down for the first time under Pep Guardiola to earn a point at West Ham following their 2-all draw this morning.



City’s grip on the Premier League title was looking distinctly shaky at the break as the Hammers led thanks to a double from Jarrod Bowen.

However, Jack Grealish struck for the visitors four minutes after the re-start and Vladmir Coufal headed Riyad Mahrez’s free-kick into his own net as City avoided defeat after coming back from two goals down in a top-flight game for the first time since 2012.

City have 90 points while Liverpool is second with 86.

Even if Liverpool wins its next two games it’ll still be not enough if City beats Aston Villa.

But if City loses, then it opens the door for Liverpool to win its third title of the season.

In other Premier League results, Tottenham 1-0 Burnley, Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace,Leeds 1-1 Brighton, Leicester 5-1 Watford, Wolves 1-1 Norwich.