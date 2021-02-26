Man City extends lead in EPL standing

Premier League leaders Manchester City scored three times in the final 10 minutes to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 4-1 this morning.

This makes it Manchester City’s 21st consecutive win in all competitions.

Gabriel Jesus was in incredible form scoring two goals while the other two goals for Man City were scored by Riyad Mahrez and Leander Dendoncker.

Mahrez was also awarded the player of the match.

Meanwhile, Man City now extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table with 65 points, Man United are in second place with 50 points, Leicester is close behind with 49 points in third place while West Ham are in fourth pace with 45 points.