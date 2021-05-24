Man City ease past Brentford

Manchester City moved eight points clear on the English Premier League points table after a 1-nil win against Brentford this morning.

City has taken a commanding lead of the title race, sitting at first place with 50 points.

Phil Foden settled the encounter with his fifth league goal of the season early in the first half, superbly finishing from Kevin de Bruyne’s whipped ball.

Brentford remains in 14th place with 20 points, nine clear of the relegation zone as they look to ensure a second season in the top flight.

Meanwhile, Brighton held Chelsea to a one-all draw.

[BBC Sport]