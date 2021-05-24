Man City ease past Brentford

Manchester City defeated Brentford 2-0 in their English Premier League this morning.

City is now 12 points clear on the standings with a total of 60.

Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne got on the score sheet for the sky blues.

Mahrez struck in the 40th minute after Raheem Sterling was fouled.

De Bruyne secured victory after capitalizing on a 69th-minute error from Brentford’s goalkeeper David Raya.

In other matches, Norwich drew with Crystal Palace 1-1 and Southampton edged Tottenham 3-2.