Man City defeats Real Madrid in seven goal thriller

Manchester City will take a slender Champions League semi-final advantage after winning 4-3 against Real Madrid.

Kevin De Bruyne set the tone for a magical night of football with a diving header from Riyad Mahrez’s cross in the second minute and in-form Gabriel Jesus quickly added a second from close range.

City struck again when an unmarked Phil Foden headed home a classy cross in the 53rd minute.

A brilliant use of advantage from the referee allowed Bernardo Silva to fire into the top-left corner for City’s fourth.