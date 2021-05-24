Football
Man City defeats Real Madrid in seven goal thriller
29
April 27, 2022 9:53 am
[Source: BBC Sport]
Manchester City will take a slender Champions League semi-final advantage after winning 4-3 against Real Madrid.
Kevin De Bruyne set the tone for a magical night of football with a diving header from Riyad Mahrez’s cross in the second minute and in-form Gabriel Jesus quickly added a second from close range.
City struck again when an unmarked Phil Foden headed home a classy cross in the 53rd minute.
Article continues after advertisement
A brilliant use of advantage from the referee allowed Bernardo Silva to fire into the top-left corner for City’s fourth.
Advertisement