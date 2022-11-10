Man City defeat Chelsea for fourth round spot

[Source: BBC]

Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez scored as Manchester City beat Premier League rivals Chelsea 2-0 to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Mahrez struck when he drove in a free-kick early in the second half.

Alvarez sealed the win with a close-range finish soon after.

It was a deserved win for Manchester City as the eight-time winners maintained their record of never losing in the third round under Pep Guardiola.

In other results, Arsenal lost to Brighton 3-1, Nottingham Forest defeated Tottenham 2-0, West Ham and Blackburn ended in a 2-all draw, Wolves beat Leeds 1-0 and Liverpool and Derby ended in a nil-all draw.