Man City defeat Chelsea for fourth round spot

[Source: BBC]
Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez scored as Manchester City beat Premier League rivals Chelsea 2-0 to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round.
Mahrez struck when he drove in a free-kick early in the second half.
Alvarez sealed the win with a close-range finish soon after.
Article continues after advertisement
It was a deserved win for Manchester City as the eight-time winners maintained their record of never losing in the third round under Pep Guardiola.
In other results, Arsenal lost to Brighton 3-1, Nottingham Forest defeated Tottenham 2-0, West Ham and Blackburn ended in a 2-all draw, Wolves beat Leeds 1-0 and Liverpool and Derby ended in a nil-all draw.
Advertisement