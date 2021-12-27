Man City continue winning streak to land top table spot

Manchester City held off Leicester to clinch its ninth successive Premier League 6-3 win in style and move six points clear at the top of the table.

The defending champions took a strong 4-0 lead at half time, with a penalty apiece by Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling on top of strikes by Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan.

Leicester had other ideas, however, with three goals in the space of 10 second-half minutes from James Maddison, Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho giving them hope.

A header by Aymeric Laporte restored order and gave the home side much-needed breathing space, before Sterling’s second made sure of the points late on.

In other matches Arsenal thrashed Norwich 5-0, Tottenham defeated Crystal Palace 3-0 and Southampton edged West Ham 3-2.

[Source: BBC]