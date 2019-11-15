Man City comes from behind to stun Real Madrid

Manchester City had to come from behind to beat favourites Real Madrid 2-1 in the Round of 16 first leg tie at Santiago Bernabeu.

Both teams were locked at nil-all till the breather.

The hosts took the lead early in the second half through Isco.

Man City applied tremendous pressure and was rewarded in the 78th minute through Gabriel Jesus to level terms one-all.

The goal gave City the confidence boost as Kevin De Bruyne scored the winner four minutes later.

Real Madrid’s woes continued when Sergio Ramos was given the marching orders in the 86th minute.

The two sides meet for the second leg on 18th March at 8am.

In another match played today, Lyon defeated Juventus 1-0 at Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

Lucas Tousart scored the lone goal of the match in the 31st minute.

The two teams will meet for the second leg on 18th March at 8am.