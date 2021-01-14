Man City climbs to top, Arsenal beats Southampton

Manchester City climbed to the top of the Premier League table after defeating West Brom 5-0.

No team in Europe’s top five divisions has conceded as many goals at home as Sam Allardyce’s Albion and they were ruthlessly exposed again by a brilliant attacking display.

For the second week running City were the beneficiaries of a contentious offside call but there can be no doubt that they would have routed the hosts regardless.

Ilkay Gundogan continued his inspired run in front of goal with two excellent strikes, Joao Cancelo scored while an offside flag was raised and several players seemed to stop, and Riyad Mahrez powered in a fourth before the break.

Raheem Sterling got in on the act in the second half as City end a day on top of the table for the first time this season.

Defeat leaves 19th-placed West Brom six points adrift of safety going into a massive game against Fulham on Saturday.

On the hand Arsenal defeated Southampton 3-1 with teenager Bukayo Saka scoring a wonderful goal.

After Alexandre Lacazette missed a glorious chance to give the Gunners a first-minute lead, Stuart Armstrong put Southampton ahead from a wonderful delivery by captain James Ward-Prowse.

But the lead lasted just five minutes, as Nicolas Pepe equalising with a neat finish, before both sides created clear chances.

Former Saints defender Cedric Soares volleyed narrowly wide at one end while Bernd Leno produced a flying save to keep out a header by Che Adams at the other.

England winger Saka put the Gunners ahead after going past keeper Alex McCarthy, who had come rushing out of his penalty area, before the 19-year-old picked out Lacazette to seal the points.

[Source: BBC]