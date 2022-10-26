Man City, Chelsea advance to last 16

Riyad Mahrez failing from the spot kick [Source: Champions League/Twitter]

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits they have a “problem” with penalties as they sealed top spot in their Champions League group with a 0-0 draw at Borussia Dortmund despite Riyad Mahrez failing from the spot.

City have failed to score 25 of their 80 penalties, excluding shootouts, since the Catalan took over in 2016.

Mahrez was fouled by Emre Can and stepped up himself, but Gregor Kobel went the right way to save his kick.

Borussia Dortmund also went through to the last 16 with the draw, so both sides will be happy with the result.

Meanwhile, Graham Potter says his Chelsea players have produced a “fantastic effort” after bouncing back from defeat in their opening game to advance to the last 16 of the Champions League as group winners with one game to spare.

Two wonderful finishes by Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz ended Red Bull Salzburg’s 40-match unbeaten home record and saw the Blues join Premier League rivals Manchester City in the knockout stage.

Dinamo Zagreb’s 4-0 home defeat by AC Milan in the later game on Tuesday means Chelsea cannot be caught at the top of Group E.

The Blues had started their European campaign with a 1-0 defeat in Croatia against Zagreb on 6 September, with the club sacking boss Thomas Tuchel the following day.

They have since responded with three wins and a draw in the Champions League under Potter.