Makoi case cause of concern for Health Ministry|Ministry vaccinated 10 percent of the targeted population|Move around with valid reasons or get arrested|Non-essential businesses to close|Containment zones to protect Fijians|Four new cases of COVID-19|LIVE COVID-19 briefing soon|Civil Servants to work from home|Agro-marketing arrangements re-implemented|FNPF relief for those who can't access workplaces|Fiji's Test-positivity in good position|Vendor prays for friends in confinement area|Small breaches mean more work for health teams|More screening in Cunningham today|Ensure reasonable exceptions during restricted movement: HRADC|Teams to conduct screenings in target regions|Teenager is latest local transmission|One caught breaching lockdown|Screening exercise is not perfect: Dr Fong|Fijians urged to willingly comply|Security tightens in Suva City|Over 45,000 COVID tests conducted|Screening continues in Cunningham|19 active COVID-19 cases|Restricted movement from today|
Man City beats Tottenham to win EFL cup

April 26, 2021 7:50 am

Manchester City won the League Cup for a record-equalling fourth time in succession with a deserved 1-nil victory over a disappointing Tottenham Hotspur side at Wembley.

City defender Aymeric Laporte, arguably fortunate to be on the pitch after escaping a yellow card in the first half before being cautioned after the break, rose above Spurs substitute Moussa Sissoko to head home Kevin de Bruyne’s free-kick eight minutes from time.

City’s victory equalled Liverpool’s achievement in the early 1980s of winning the competition four years in a row, as well as matching the Reds’ overall tally of eight triumphs, and manager Pep Guardiola said his players are motivated by such milestones.

