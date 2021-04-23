Man City beats Tottenham to win EFL cup

Manchester City won the League Cup for a record-equalling fourth time in succession with a deserved 1-nil victory over a disappointing Tottenham Hotspur side at Wembley.

City defender Aymeric Laporte, arguably fortunate to be on the pitch after escaping a yellow card in the first half before being cautioned after the break, rose above Spurs substitute Moussa Sissoko to head home Kevin de Bruyne’s free-kick eight minutes from time.

City’s victory equalled Liverpool’s achievement in the early 1980s of winning the competition four years in a row, as well as matching the Reds’ overall tally of eight triumphs, and manager Pep Guardiola said his players are motivated by such milestones.

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Hear from SIX-TIME WINNER of the League Cup @fernandinho after our latest triumph at Wembley 💬 🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/FQrRXAClvL pic.twitter.com/IA16TYOTfN — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 25, 2021