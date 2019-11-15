Man City beats Chelsea, Leicester moves to third in standing

Manchester City shook off the impact of a COVID-19 outbreak in their ranks to outclass Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge and put themselves firmly in the Premier League title mix.

City manager Pep Guardiola had six players unavailable after positive tests but his team responded with goals by Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne dismantling Chelsea in 16 first-half minutes.

Manchester City has jumped to fifth spot after this victory.

In another match played this morning, Leicester beat Newcastle and move to within a point of the top of the Premier League.

Maddison fired in Jamie Vardy’s pull-back from just inside the penalty area to break Newcastle’s resistance before Tielemans curled home from 20 yards after Marc Albrighton’s pass.

Andy Carroll’s equally impressive volley reduced the deficit, his first goal since rejoining Newcastle in August 2019.

Leicester moved back above Tottenham into third, although they have played a game more than Spurs, leaders Liverpool and second-placed Manchester United.

Having drawn their past two games, Leicester were in danger of dropping off the pace in the title race, but they showed their class in patches at St James’ Park and deserved three points.

Leicester and Man City making moves 📈 pic.twitter.com/622ZSpbz8Q — Premier League (@premierleague) January 3, 2021