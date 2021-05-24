Mammoth task for Nadi

Inconsistency is Nadi football’s major concern at the moment after three consecutive losses in the Digicel Premier League.

Head coach, Kamal Swamy says the team changes every weekend because some players are not turning up for training.

Swamy says this is why they have been inconsistent and they’ll need to step up.

“Nadi has already lost three consecutive matches, we need to pull up our socks and we have to work on our style of play and work on the second half”.

Nadi is sixth on the standings with six points after two wins and three losses.

The Green Machine will face Suva on Sunday at 2pm.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 6 4 2 0 10 3 +7 14 SUVA 6 4 2 0 14 9 +5 14 BA 5 3 0 2 10 5 +5 9 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 6 2 1 3 6 6 0 7 NASINU 6 2 1 3 7 9 -2 7 NADI 5 2 0 3 6 9 -3 6 NAVUA 6 2 0 4 9 11 -2 6 NADROGA 5 2 0 3 3 10

-7 6 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 LABASA 5 0 2 3 2 8 -6 2

Before that Nasinu will battle Nadroga at 12pm and Ba will battle Labasa at 4pm at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

You can watch all three matches on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

At 3pm also on Sunday, Rewa faces Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre.

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 7 03 Apr - Sunday 12:00PM Nasinu - Nadroga Prince Charles Park 03 Apr - Sunday 2:00PM Nadi - Suva Prince Charles Park 03 Apr - Sunday 3:00PM Navua - Rewa Uprising Ground 03 Apr - Sunday 4:00PM Ba - Labasa Prince Charles Park Round 6 27th Mar- Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 1 - 2 Ba Prince Charles Park 20th Mar- Sunday 1:00PM Nasinu 1 - 0 Navua ANZ Stadium 20th Mar- Sunday 3:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri 0 - 1 Nadroga ANZ Stadium 20th Mar- Sunday 5:00PM Rewa 2 - 2 Suva ANZ Stadium Round 5 13th Mar- Sunday 2:00PM Nadroga 1 - 0 Labasa Lawaqa Park 13th Mar- Sunday 3:00PM Navua 0 - 1 Tailevu Naitasiri Uprising Ground 13th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Suva 4 - 2 Nasinu ANZ Stadium 13th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Nadi 0 - 2 Rewa Lawaqa Park Round 4 05th Mar- Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 0-3 Navua Subrail Park 05th Mar- Saturday 3:00PM Ba 5-0 Nadroga Churchill Park 06th Mar- Sunday 2:00PM Suva 3-2 Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 06th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa 2-0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium Round 3 27th Feb- Sunday 2:00PM Nasinu 2 - 4 Nadi ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 3:00PM Navua 1 - 2 Ba Uprising Grounds 27th Feb- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa 2 - 0 Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 6:00PM Suva 1 - 1 Labasa ANZ Stadium Round 2 19th Feb - Saturday 1:00PM Labasa 1 - 1 Rewa Subrail Park 20th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nadi 2 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 20th Feb- Sunday 1:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri 0 - 0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium 20th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Lautoka 6 - 2 Navua Churchill Park 20th Feb - Sunday 4:00PM Ba 1 - 2 Suva Churchill Park Round 1 13th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nasinu 2 - 0 Labasa ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 1 - 0 Ba ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 0 - 3 Tailevu/Naitasiri Prince Charles Park 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 3 - 1 Nadroga Uprising Grounds 13th Feb - Sunday 4:30PM Suva 2 - 1 Lautoka ANZ Stadium



