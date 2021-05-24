Football
Mammoth task for Nadi
April 1, 2022 12:19 pm
Inconsistency is Nadi football’s major concern at the moment after three consecutive losses in the Digicel Premier League.
Head coach, Kamal Swamy says the team changes every weekend because some players are not turning up for training.
Swamy says this is why they have been inconsistent and they’ll need to step up.
“Nadi has already lost three consecutive matches, we need to pull up our socks and we have to work on our style of play and work on the second half”.
Nadi is sixth on the standings with six points after two wins and three losses.
The Green Machine will face Suva on Sunday at 2pm.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|REWA
|6
|4
|2
|0
|10
|3
|+7
|14
|SUVA
|6
|4
|2
|0
|14
|9
|+5
|14
|BA
|5
|3
|0
|2
|10
|5
|+5
|9
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|6
|0
|7
|NASINU
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|7
|NADI
|5
|2
|0
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|6
|NAVUA
|6
|2
|0
|4
|9
|11
|-2
|6
|NADROGA
|5
|2
|0
|3
|3
|10
|-7
|6
|LAUTOKA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|3
|LABASA
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|2
Before that Nasinu will battle Nadroga at 12pm and Ba will battle Labasa at 4pm at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.
You can watch all three matches on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.
At 3pm also on Sunday, Rewa faces Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 7
|03 Apr - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|-
|Nadroga
|Prince Charles Park
|03 Apr - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadi
|-
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|03 Apr - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|-
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|03 Apr - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|-
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 6
|27th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|20th Mar- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Nasinu
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 1
|Nadroga
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Mar- Sunday
|5:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 2
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 5
|13th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 0
|Labasa
|Lawaqa Park
|13th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 1
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Uprising Ground
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Suva
|4 - 2
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 2
|Rewa
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 4
|05th Mar- Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0-3
|Navua
|Subrail Park
|05th Mar- Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|5-0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|06th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Suva
|3-2
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|06th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2-0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 3
|27th Feb- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 4
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Uprising Grounds
|27th Feb- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|6:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 2
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
Click on the image for a bigger view