Football

Mammoth task for Nadi

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 1, 2022 12:19 pm

Inconsistency is Nadi football’s major concern at the moment after three consecutive losses in the Digicel Premier League.

Head coach, Kamal Swamy says the team changes every weekend because some players are not turning up for training.

Swamy says this is why they have been inconsistent and they’ll need to step up.

Article continues after advertisement

“Nadi has already lost three consecutive matches, we need to pull up our socks and we have to work on our style of play and work on the second half”.

Nadi is sixth on the standings with six points after two wins and three losses.

The Green Machine will face Suva on Sunday at 2pm.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA6420103+714
SUVA6420149+514
BA5302105+59
TAILEVU NAITASIRI62136607
NASINU621379-27
NADI520369-36
NAVUA6204911-26
NADROGA5203310
-76
LAUTOKA210174+33
LABASA502328-62

Before that Nasinu will battle Nadroga at 12pm and Ba will battle Labasa at 4pm at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

You can watch all three matches on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

At 3pm also on Sunday, Rewa faces Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre.

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 7
03 Apr - Sunday12:00PMNasinu-NadrogaPrince Charles Park
03 Apr - Sunday2:00PMNadi-SuvaPrince Charles Park
03 Apr - Sunday3:00PMNavua-RewaUprising Ground
03 Apr - Sunday4:00PMBa-LabasaPrince Charles Park
Round 6
27th Mar- Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 2 BaPrince Charles Park
20th Mar- Sunday1:00PMNasinu1 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
20th Mar- Sunday3:00PMTailevu Naitasiri0 - 1 NadrogaANZ Stadium
20th Mar- Sunday5:00PMRewa2 - 2SuvaANZ Stadium
Round 5
13th Mar- Sunday2:00PMNadroga1 - 0LabasaLawaqa Park
13th Mar- Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 1Tailevu NaitasiriUprising Ground
13th Mar- Sunday4:00PMSuva4 - 2NasinuANZ Stadium
13th Mar- Sunday4:00PMNadi0 - 2RewaLawaqa Park
Round 4
05th Mar- Saturday1:30PMLabasa0-3NavuaSubrail Park
05th Mar- Saturday3:00PMBa5-0NadrogaChurchill Park
06th Mar- Sunday2:00PMSuva3-2Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
06th Mar- Sunday4:00PMRewa2-0NasinuANZ Stadium
Round 3
27th Feb- Sunday2:00PMNasinu2 - 4NadiANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2BaUprising Grounds
27th Feb- Sunday4:00PMRewa2 - 0Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday6:00PMSuva1 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 2
19th Feb - Saturday1:00PMLabasa1 - 1RewaSubrail Park
20th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNadi2 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
20th Feb- Sunday1:00PMTailevu Naitasiri0 - 0NasinuANZ Stadium
20th Feb - Sunday2:00PMLautoka6 - 2NavuaChurchill Park
20th Feb - Sunday4:00PMBa1 - 2SuvaChurchill Park
Round 1
13th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNasinu2 - 0LabasaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0BaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3Tailevu/NaitasiriPrince Charles Park
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua3 - 1NadrogaUprising Grounds
13th Feb - Sunday4:30PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium


Click on the image for a bigger view

