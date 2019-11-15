Mammoth task awaits Nasinu in VPL this week

The Nasinu football team has a mammoth task ahead of them this week.

Nasinu will play the most successful side in the Vodafone Premier League, Ba, on Saturday.

Even though 11 players applied for their release from Ba in the mid-season transfer window, it failed to have an impact on the Men In Black as they defeated Navua 5-3 over the weekend.

Nasinu Football President O’Neil Chand says playing Ba at their home ground is quite challenging.

“It will be quite a good exposure for us as well going into their home ground I would say last year same time we went and played with them and we almost won so the boys are eager to go and give the best shot in the first game”.

The Nasinu side is seventh on the VPL table with four points after winning one out of their four matches.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 5 4 0 1 10 6 +4 12 SUVA 4 2 2 0 4 2 +2 8 LAUTOKA 4 2 1 1 12 1 +11 7 BA 2 2 0 0 6 3 +3 6 NADI 4 2 0 2 7 8 -1 6 LABASA 5 1 1 3 4 6 -2 4 NASINU 4 1 1 3 7 18 -11 4 NAVUA 5 0 1 4 6 12 -6 1

They beat Labasa 1-0 in round three back in February.

Meanwhile, Ba and Lautoka will play two games this week.

The Blues play Ba at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Wednesday at 7pm.

Ba will then host Nasinu at the Fiji FA Academy ground on Saturday at 3pm while Lautoka meet Navua on Sunday at the Uprising Resort Ground at 3pm.

Other VPL games this week will see Labasa taking on Nadi at 1:30pm at Subrail Park on Saturday and Suva host Rewa at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm on Sunday.