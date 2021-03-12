Mammoth task ahead for Nadroga football

The Nadroga football side will be out to prove their worth proving their worth against Ba in round 3 of the Digicel Premier League.

Nadroga drew 2-all with Nadi in its first match and over the weekend came from behind for a 1-all draw against defending DPL champions Suva.

Impressed with the first two results, Coach Ramesh Sharma says getting a win is crucial.

Sharma says they are taking each game as it comes and they know the game against the champions Ba side will be not an easy one.

Nadroga hosts Ba at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Sunday at 3pm.

Other matches on Sunday include Suva and Navua at the ANZ Stadium and Nadi will host Lautoka at Prince Charles Park.

Both games will kick off at 3pm.

The lone match on Saturday will see Labasa and Rewa will kick-off round three of the DPL at 1.30pm at Subrail Park.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Labasa/Rewa and Nadroga/Ba matches on Mirchi FM.