Football
Mali beats Tunisia as referee ends game early
January 13, 2022 6:29 am
Mali has beaten Tunisia 1-nil at the Africa Cup of Nations in a Group F game this morning after the referee blew for full-time prematurely.
Ibrahima Kone’s 48th-minute penalty – awarded after a shot struck the back of the arm of Ellyes Skhiri – proved to be the winner.
and Tunisia coach Mondher Kebaier and his technical staff raced on to the field to confront referee Janny Sikazwe after he ended the game a minute early.
Article continues after advertisement
Mali manager Mohamed Magassouba’s post-match press conference had started, tournament organizers ordered the game to be played to a conclusion.
However, in more farcical scenes, Tunisia’s players did not return to the field, and Mali were declared winners.
[Source: BBC]
Advertisement