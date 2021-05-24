Home

Mali beats Tunisia as referee ends game early

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 13, 2022 6:29 am

Mali has beaten Tunisia 1-nil at the Africa Cup of Nations in a Group F game this morning after the referee blew for full-time prematurely.

Ibrahima Kone’s 48th-minute penalty – awarded after a shot struck the back of the arm of Ellyes Skhiri – proved to be the winner.

and Tunisia coach Mondher Kebaier and his technical staff raced on to the field to confront referee Janny Sikazwe after he ended the game a minute early.

Mali manager Mohamed Magassouba’s post-match press conference had started, tournament organizers ordered the game to be played to a conclusion.

However, in more farcical scenes, Tunisia’s players did not return to the field, and Mali were declared winners.

[Source: BBC]

