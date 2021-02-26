Major blow for Man United's title hopes

Manchester United’s already slim Premier League title hopes were dealt a blow as they were held to a goalless draw against Crystal Palace today.

The visitors dominated possession but struggled to create many meaningful chances, with Nemanja Matic going closest in the first half.

Palace did not manage a shot on target until early in the second half when Jordan Ayew fired straight at keeper Dean Henderson after a good one-two with Christian Benteke.

But the hosts almost pinched it right at the end when Patrick van Aanholt was put in on goal, but he was denied by Henderson.

The draw means Manchester United are 14 points behind leaders and local rivals Manchester City before the two sides meet on Sunday.