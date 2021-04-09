Home

Maintaining possession crucial for Ba

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 13, 2021 12:27 pm
Ba football team warming up before their clash against Navua at the Uprising ground.

Ba promises to return a much stronger team this weekend against Rewa in round six of the Digicel Premier League.

This follows the Men in Black’s disappointing 1-nil loss to Navua last weekend.

Ba Coach Kamal Swamy says maintaining possession was their downfall and they need to fix that in the next few days.

“We have to cut down on the fouls, keeping possession I think is the key factor we need to keep and having confidence is another thing we have to look at.”

Rewa takes on Ba at Churchill Park on Sunday at 1pm before Lautoka faces Nadroga at 3pm on the same venue.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Rewa vs Ba and Lautoka vs Nadroga matches on Mirchi FM.

In other games, Suva battles Labasa at the ANZ Stadium and Navua hosts Nadi at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor.

Both matches will kick off at 3pm on Sunday.

