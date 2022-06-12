Maiganiya wins Muslim IDC after penalty kicks

Maiganiya defeated Lautoka on penalty-kicks to clinch the Digicel Muslim IDC title.

Maiganiya has won the 2022 Fiji Muslim Sports Association IDC beating Lautoka 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out during the final.

Both sides had goal-scoring opportunities in the first half at Prince Charles Park but they could not connect the final passes.

Maiganiya, the Nadi-based side had plenty of possession and was constantly mounting waves of attack but was not able to unlock Lautoka’s defence.

Article continues after advertisement

With three days of competition, players were pushed to their limit as fatigue slowly crept in.

After a regulation time, both teams still could not break the deadlock as they headed into extra time.

Ten minutes both ways and still the two teams failed to find the back of the net.