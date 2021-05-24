Mahrez double see off Fulham

Riyad Mahrez scored twice as Manchester City fought back from a goal down to see off Championship leaders Fulham 4-1.

Manchester City now books its place in the FA Cup fifth round.

The English Premier League table leaders were given an early fright when Fulham struck in the fourth minute.

Fulham’s leadf barely lasted for 90 seconds when City hit back with goals from Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones.

Mahrez’s two goals in the second half ended Fulham’s resistance.

In other matches, Chelsea 2-1 Plymouth, West Ham 2-1 Kidderminster, Crystal Palace 2-0 Hartlepool, Everton 4-1 Brentford, Huddersfield 1-0 Barnsley, Peterborough 2-0 QPR, Southampton 2-1 Coventry, Stike 2-0 Wigan, Norwich 1-0 Wolves.

[Source: BBC Sport]