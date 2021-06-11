Home

Maguire determined to return for Scotland clash

| @BBCWorld
June 17, 2021 2:41 pm
England defender Harry Maguire [Source: Sky Sports]

England defender Harry Maguire is determined to make the starting line-up against the Scotts on Saturday.

Maguire says he is fit and available for England’s second Euro 2020 Group D match.

The Manchester United captain has been sidelined for more than a month with an ankle ligament injury.

Article continues after advertisement

The 28-year-old was replaced by Tyrone Mings alongside John Stones in last weekend’s 1-0 win against Croatia.

The former Hull and Leicester centre-back suffered the injury in the closing stages of Manchester United’s Premier League win against Aston Villa on May 9.

However, he was still named in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for the European Championship in the hope that he would recover in time to play some part in the tournament.

Southgate’s men take on Scotland on Saturday at 7am.

[Source: BBC Sport]

