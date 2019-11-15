Lyon defeats Man City 3-1 in Champions League quarter-finals

Lyon has knocked out Manchester City’s Champions League ambitions after a 3-1 win over the Pep Guardiola’s side in the quarter-final in Lisbon today.

City started as firm favourites but came out second best against a fiercely determined Lyon.

Maxwel Cornet’s put points on the table for Lyon in the 24th minute to give them a 1-0 lead.

Guardiola chose to play a three-man central defence, looked to have been revived by Kevin de Bruyne’s precise strike from Raheem Sterling’s pass after 69 minutes.

Former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, on as a substitute, restored Lyon’s lead in contentious circumstances 11 minutes from time.

City pressed for the equaliser but Sterling was guilty of an atrocious miss, somehow sending his finish over the top of an open goal from Gabriel Jesus’ pass.

It proved to be hugely expensive as seconds later Lyon set up a semi-final meeting with Bayern Munich when Dembele scored his second just minutes after.

This gave Lyon a 3-1 lead and the win.