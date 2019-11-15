Home

Football

Lukaku scores two as Inter return to top of Serie A

| @BBCWorld
January 7, 2020 11:55 am
Romelu Lukaku scored twice for Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter Milan beat Napoli 3 – 1 away from home to return to the top of Serie A.

Juventus had gone top earlier with a 4-0 win over Cagliari before Inter’s win put them back ahead.

Lukaku gave Inter the lead after a fine run from inside his own half before he added a second with a shot that went through goalkeeper Alex Meret’s legs.

Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik scored from Jose Callejon’s low cross, but Lautaro Martinez then grabbed Inter’s third.

Lukaku has scored 14 Serie A goals this season after his £74m move from Manchester United in August.

Only Lazio’s Ciro Immobile, with 19, has scored more league goals in Italy in 2019-20 than the 26-year-old Belgian.

Cristiano Ronaldo is third in the goalscoring charts on 13 after he grabbed his first Serie A hat-trick for Juventus in their simple home victory.

Both Inter and Juventus are on 45 points from 18 matches, six clear of third-placed Lazio while Napoli, who have lost two of their three matches since they sacked Carlo Ancelotti in December, are eighth.

