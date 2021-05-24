Lukaku scores first goals in Stamford to help Chelsea win

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku reintroduced himself in a big way at Stamford Bridge after a brace of goals in Chelsea’s 3-nil win over Aston Villa.

The Belgian scored his first-ever goals at the stadium either to maintain Chelsea’s unbeaten start to the season.

The Belgian’s clinical finish through goalkeeper Jed Steer’s legs came from a precise pass from Kovacic inside his own half.

Article continues after advertisement

Lukaku sealed the win for Chelsea in injury time with a powerful finish down from the edge of the box.

The victory takes Tuchel’s side up to second – level on points and goal difference with leaders Manchester United