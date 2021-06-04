Home

Football

Lukaku dedicates goals to Denmark’s Eriksen

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 13, 2021 9:01 am
Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku [left] scored a double for Belgium [Source: Euro 2020/Twitter]

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku scored a double as his side beat Russia 3-0 this morning in its opening EURO 2020 match.

Lukaku celebrated his first goal by running to a television camera and saying “I love you” to Denmark’s Christian Eriksen, who he plays alongside at Inter Milan.

The 29-year-old Eriksen collapsed on the field while playing for Denmark against Finland this morning. He was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.

Article continues after advertisement

Lukaku gave Belgium the lead against Russia while Denmark were completing their fixture against Finland.

He scored in the 10th and 88th minute while Thomas Meunier added the other goal for Belgium in the 34th minute.

Belgium’s next match will be against Denmark next Friday at 4am while Finland is next for Russia on Thursday at 1am.

There will be three games tomorrow starting with England and Croatia at 1am followed by the North Macedonia and Austria match at 4am before Netherlands takes on Ukraine at 7am.

Don’t forget that you can watch on the EURO action LIVE and EXCLUISVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platfrom.

