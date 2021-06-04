Lukaku dedicates goals to Denmark’s Eriksen

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku scored a double as his side beat Russia 3-0 this morning in its opening EURO 2020 match.

Lukaku celebrated his first goal by running to a television camera and saying “I love you” to Denmark’s Christian Eriksen, who he plays alongside at Inter Milan.

The 29-year-old Eriksen collapsed on the field while playing for Denmark against Finland this morning. He was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.

ℹ️ Meunier becomes the first player to score a first-half goal as a substitute at the EUROs 👏#EURO2020 https://t.co/NHfaDo2HYB pic.twitter.com/uoLeH4j6pP — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021

Lukaku gave Belgium the lead against Russia while Denmark were completing their fixture against Finland.

He scored in the 10th and 88th minute while Thomas Meunier added the other goal for Belgium in the 34th minute.

Belgium’s next match will be against Denmark next Friday at 4am while Finland is next for Russia on Thursday at 1am.

There will be three games tomorrow starting with England and Croatia at 1am followed by the North Macedonia and Austria match at 4am before Netherlands takes on Ukraine at 7am.

