Love-Semira keen to play for ‘Bula Boys’

Australian-based footballer Malakai Love-Semira hopes to rekindle his Fijian heritage.

The 18-year-old is interested in joining the national football team ahead of the Qatar World Cup next year.

With paternal links to Fiji, Love-Semira says playing in the World Cup has always been his dream, but to don the white jumper will be a privilege.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m interested, it’s something we’ve looked at more recently as well. It’s something that’s grown a bit more recently, yes I am interested. I haven’t been contacted recently though but I’ve seen things online that are yet to be communicated directly with me yet.”

The Peninsular Powers midfielder who plays in the Queensland NPL says they have approached Fiji Football and discussions have begun.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf, confirms they are in contact with his agent and are working on the logistics.

National coach Flemming Serritslev says apart from Roy Krishna, no other overseas-based player has been confirmed to join the squad due to border closures and passport eligibility.