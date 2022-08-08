Losing start for new Man United manager

Pascal Gross has scored six goals against Manchester United in the Premier League, three more than he has against any other team in the league.[Pic:BBC Sport]

Premier League giants Manchester United have started the new season with a 2-1 loss to Brighton this morning.

A Pascal Gross’ first-half double stunned the home crowd, who were desperate to see their team put a miserable end to last season behind them.

Brighton survived a late onslaught to secure a first win at Old Trafford and condemn Erik ten Hag to a losing start as Manchester United manager.

Not even the second-half introduction of Cristiano Ronaldo could deny Brighton, although United did threaten a comeback when a scramble inside the visitors box ended with Alexis Mac Allister turning the ball into his own net.

In nine previous league visits, Brighton had managed only one draw, so this morning’s victory was historic.