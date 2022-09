Fiji FA President’s Five lost to New Zealand 5-1 in the opening match of the OFC Futsal Cup at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

New Zealand led 2-1 at the break with Fiji’s goal scored by Lami rep Ravneel Pal.

The Kiwis stepped on the gas in the second spell scoring three more goals.

FFA President’s Five next match is against Tonga tomorrow at 1pm.

The Digicel Fiji Futsal plays at 8.30 tonight against New Caledonia.