MINI BUDGET
Football

Lorima Dau’s son in Fiji U-16 squad

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 6, 2022 4:19 pm
Maika Dau [left] and Avishaan Chand [Source: Fiji Football]

A 13-year-old is part of the Digicel Fiji Football under-16 extended squad preparing for the OFC Championship.

Maika Dau who is the son of former Rewa and national defender Lorima Dau is the youngest player in the squad.

The Nasinu U-16 defender is one of the two young guns, alongside 14-year-old Rewa midfielder Avishaan Chand.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji FA Technical Director Timo Jankowski says they want to give these two players exposure at this very young age.

The 24-member squad from the southern zone marched into camp at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa while the northern players will camp in Labasa for the weekend.

Meanwhile, only one Digicel Premier League match will be played this weekend with Labasa hosting Lautoka at Subrail Park tomorrow at 1.30pm.

[Source: Fiji FA]

