Logaivau double sinks Nasinu

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 13, 2020 3:10 pm
Labasa defeated AMPS Industries Nasinu 2-0 at Subrail Park in their Vodafone Premier League round 10 clash.

Labasa defeated AMPS Industries Nasinu 2-0 at Subrail Park in their Vodafone Premier League round 10 clash.

The Babasiga Lions midfielder Ilisoni Logaivau netted a double for the much-needed win.

Logaivau scored his first in the 16th minute as the hosts go into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

Labasa then extended their lead when Logaivau struck again late in the second half.

The win means Labasa is now 6th on the VPL standings with 10 points.

