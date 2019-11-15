Logaivau double sinks Nasinu

Labasa defeated AMPS Industries Nasinu 2-0 at Subrail Park in their Vodafone Premier League round 10 clash.

The Babasiga Lions midfielder Ilisoni Logaivau netted a double for the much-needed win.

Logaivau scored his first in the 16th minute as the hosts go into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

Article continues after advertisement

Labasa then extended their lead when Logaivau struck again late in the second half.

The win means Labasa is now 6th on the VPL standings with 10 points.