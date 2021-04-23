Home

India in chaos, Fijians need to listen and adhere|Health Ministry sets up isolation facilities|Fijians warned to be honest about travel purpose|Kioa Island on lockdown|Quality and price of PPE in question|Juice selling section at Suva market closed|Superfast testing machine to help MOH|Police remind Namaka residents to wear masks|B1617 called a 'double mutant' by experts|Naupoto will not comment on breach by soldiers|Breach of protocol leads to more COVID-19 cases|India variant confirmed as six more test positive|Dr Fong blasts soldiers without careFIJI app|Total lockdown will have severe repercussions|Fiji needs to stop COVID-19 tsunami|120,000 Fijians urgently need screening|COVID-19 LIVE briefing|LIVE COVID-19 briefing later this afternoon|Next two weeks paramount says Dr Fong|Fijians frustrated over price hike of face masks|Not a time to look for loopholes: Dr Fong|NZ stands ready for Fiji assistance|GP's are well equipped says Dr Raju|Some still not adhering to face mask call|Go to mini-markets says Kumar|
Lockdown training vital for Labasa

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 28, 2021 1:23 pm

A major worry for the Labasa football side is players not being able to maintain their fitness during the lockdown period.

Coach Ravneel Pratap says while a training plan has been issued, the onus is on the players to follow it.

Pratap says most of the players in the team are Police officers who are front-liners in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the remainder of the players are expected to stick and follow the training program.

“I think this break will take its toll on the players both mentally and physically. For sure their fitness level will go down because team training and individual training is totally different.”

Pratap says some players may not find the motivation or boost to train alone as compared to training as a team.

Nevertheless, he says they will have to make do with whatever is available making sure it is in line with all COVID-19 safety measures.

