Lockdown training vital for Labasa

A major worry for the Labasa football side is players not being able to maintain their fitness during the lockdown period.

Coach Ravneel Pratap says while a training plan has been issued, the onus is on the players to follow it.

Pratap says most of the players in the team are Police officers who are front-liners in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the remainder of the players are expected to stick and follow the training program.

“I think this break will take its toll on the players both mentally and physically. For sure their fitness level will go down because team training and individual training is totally different.”

Pratap says some players may not find the motivation or boost to train alone as compared to training as a team.

Nevertheless, he says they will have to make do with whatever is available making sure it is in line with all COVID-19 safety measures.