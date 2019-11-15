Local players have potential says Serritslev

Fiji Football National Head Coach Flemming Serritslev believes our local players have the potential to be better than what they are now.

Since his arrival to Fiji earlier this year, the Danish national has been working with local players and district coaches to help lift the standard of football in Fiji.

Serritslev says it is the physical component of the game that needs improvement.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fiji has strong players and they have good abilities but in my opinion is that they can be better than they are now at the moment. They need to have some technical input but they will also need some physical input as well so we can raise the physical level of the game.”

Serritslev will be in Labasa next week hosting a national coaching workshop where he will be introducing his newly introduce online coaching manual.