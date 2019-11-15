Local football competitions may resume on July 1st

The local football competitions are now scheduled to kick off on the July 1st.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf.

This would see the resumption of competitions that are currently on hold including the Vodafone Premier League and the senior women’s and men’s leagues.

Article continues after advertisement

Yusuf says this would mean that dates for competitions yet to be played will be revised meaning the Fiji Fact would highly likely be negated.

“If we kick off on 1st July than obviously Fiji FACT is out of question. It will be cancelled and noted as not held.”

Yusuf also confirms the Inkk mobile Battle of the Giants is planned to be played on the first of August and the Courts Inter-District Competition in October.

The association will conduct a meeting tomorrow to revise the dates for all competitions.