LMA chief warns clubs need to back neutral venues

League Managers Association chief executive Ruchard Bevan has warned premier clubs the season could be cancelled if they do not agree to play in neutral venues.

Certain clubs including Brighton have opposed the idea saying the integrity of the games will be lost if the rest of the season is played in neutral stadiums.

The 2019-20 season has been suspended since March 13th due to the coronavirus pandemic and talks have been done on games resumption scenarios.

A vote is set to take place on Monday on proposals for a return to football.

Bevan says time is of the essence and training needs to be in place soon for a return by June 12th.