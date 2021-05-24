Living alone in a time like this is tough: Serritslev

Being away from his family for more than a year has not been easy for national football coach Flemming Serritslev.

The Danish national signed a three-year contract with Fiji Football earlier last year and has been working closely with district teams before the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country.

Serritslev says through all those challenges, he remains adamant that Fiji will recover soon.

“It has been a bit tough when you are alone especially in a period like this where you can’t go out to see on a café you can’t go out to a restaurant to have your dinner but most of all its not so much about this, the human relation so to say.”

Serritslev is urging Fijians to get vaccinated so the country can return to some form of normalcy.

“To be vaccinated it’s the only way we can get through this pandemic and I hope everyone who is considering to take care of themselves.”

The 74-year-old currently operates from the Fiji FA Academy in Ba and awaiting confirmation from the Health Ministry on their request for a national team camp.