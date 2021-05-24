Liverpool beats Arsenal in Carabao Cup

World-class striker Diogo Jota scored a brace of goals to help Liverpool beat Arsenal 2-nil in the Carabao Cup today.

Jota brilliantly filled the gaps left by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane – away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

His lethal finishing wrecked Arsenal’s trophy hopes for this season after a goalless semi-final first leg at Anfield.

Arsenal started impressively, with some hard-hitting woodwork but Liverpool struck after 19 minutes when Jota’s scuffed shot after a fine run.

[Source: BBC]