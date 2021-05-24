Football
Liverpool beats Arsenal in Carabao Cup
January 21, 2022 11:46 am
[Source: Liverpool/Twitter]
World-class striker Diogo Jota scored a brace of goals to help Liverpool beat Arsenal 2-nil in the Carabao Cup today.
Jota brilliantly filled the gaps left by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane – away at the Africa Cup of Nations.
His lethal finishing wrecked Arsenal’s trophy hopes for this season after a goalless semi-final first leg at Anfield.
Wembley 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2wd2tzKHVQ
— Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) January 20, 2022
Arsenal started impressively, with some hard-hitting woodwork but Liverpool struck after 19 minutes when Jota’s scuffed shot after a fine run.
[Source: BBC]
