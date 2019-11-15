Liverpool wins Premier League title

Liverpool’s 30-year wait for a top-flight title is over.

This is after Manchester City lost 1-2 at Chelsea to confirm the Reds as English Premier League champions.

Jurgen Klopp’s side needed one victory to seal the league but City’s failure to win means the Reds cannot be caught.

It is Liverpool’s 19th English Premier League title and their first since 1989-90.

Tell the world… We are Liverpool, champions of England. pic.twitter.com/altgWn1Wda — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 25, 2020

As reported by BBC, despite waiting three months to celebrate this moment because of coronavirus, fans have been urged to “stay home” by the city’s metro mayor.

🏆🔴 PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 🔴🏆 pic.twitter.com/nNO5YMNaDv — Premier League (@premierleague) June 25, 2020

[Source: BBC]