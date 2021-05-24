Liverpool wins, Everton moves to bottom three

Liverpool moved back to within one point of Premier League leaders Manchester City after a victory 2-nil win over Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Struggling Everton made Liverpool fight for their win with a well-organized and disciplined performance that will give them hope they can still avoid the drop.

This was not enough to deny Jurgen Klopp’s quadruple-chasing side.

The deadlock was broken after 62 minutes when Andy Robertson arrived at the far post in front of the goal mouth to head home Mo Salah’s cross.

Substitute Divock Origi tormented the neighbours once again when he headed in Luis Diaz’s bicycle kick with six minutes left.

[Source: BBC]