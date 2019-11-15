Home

Football

Liverpool win eight-goal thriller over Chelsea

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
July 23, 2020 9:37 am
Liverpool crowned champions [Source: Liverpool]

Liverpool proved to be real champions after they defeated Chelsea 5-3 in a thriller at home.

Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored a goal each for Reds.

Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic scored a goal each for Chelsea.

Article continues after advertisement



Chelsea has dropped to fourth place after this loss and Manchester United has taken over the third spot after holding West Ham to a one-all draw.

Michail Antonio scored for West Ham from the spot kick after Pogba handled the ball inside the penalty box.

Man United equalised through Mason Greenwood in the early second half to earn atleast a point from this match.

United will be able to finish in top four if they avoid defeat against Leicester City this weekend.

West Ham has guaranteed a Premier League survival after getting one point from this match.

