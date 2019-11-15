Liverpool win eight-goal thriller over Chelsea

Liverpool proved to be real champions after they defeated Chelsea 5-3 in a thriller at home.

Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored a goal each for Reds.

Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic scored a goal each for Chelsea.

Article continues after advertisement

HALF-TIME Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea Liverpool have the lead after a pulsating first half#LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/hZbddIDufs — Premier League (@premierleague) July 22, 2020



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Chelsea has dropped to fourth place after this loss and Manchester United has taken over the third spot after holding West Ham to a one-all draw.

Michail Antonio scored for West Ham from the spot kick after Pogba handled the ball inside the penalty box.

Man United equalised through Mason Greenwood in the early second half to earn atleast a point from this match.

United will be able to finish in top four if they avoid defeat against Leicester City this weekend.

West Ham has guaranteed a Premier League survival after getting one point from this match.