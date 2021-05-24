Liverpool win against Palace

Second-placed Liverpool defeated Crystal Palace 3-1 but it may be far from reaching closer to leaders Manchester City.

The side was sharp and ruthless early on to take the game away from Palace with a strong 2-0 scoreline at half-time.

Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp says the distance to catch up to Man City and for now they will focus on winning all the matches.

In other matches, Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-0, Leicester drew 1-all with Brighton and Arsenal and Burnley ended the game with no goals.