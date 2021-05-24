Home

Liverpool win against Palace

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 24, 2022 6:27 am
[Source: Liverpool/Twitter]

Second-placed Liverpool defeated Crystal Palace 3-1 but it may be far from reaching closer to leaders Manchester City.

The side was sharp and ruthless early on to take the game away from Palace with a strong 2-0 scoreline at half-time.

Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp says the distance to catch up to Man City and for now they will focus on winning all the matches.

Article continues after advertisement

In other matches, Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-0, Leicester drew 1-all with Brighton and Arsenal and Burnley ended the game with no goals.

