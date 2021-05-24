Home

Liverpool unbeaten

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 19, 2021 6:51 am
Liverpool remains unbeaten in the Premier League this season after another win this morning.

The side defeated Crystal Palace 3-1 with Sadio Mane scoring his 100th goal for the club.

Jurgen Klopp’s side created numerous chances against a resilient Palace before Mane pounced on a rebound at the back post in the first half.

Mohamed Salah doubled their lead with just over 10 minutes remaining when he smashed home a flick-on from a corner before Naby Keita’s late curling strike made it 3-0.

The win means they go top of the table with four wins from their opening five games, while visitors’ Palace remains outside the top 10.

In other matches this morning, Southampton held Manchester City to a nil-all draw, Aston Villa defeated Everton 3-nil, Watford beat Norwich 3-1, Arsenal edged Burnley 1-nil and Brentford too good for Wolves 2-nil.

[Source: BBC Sport]

