Liverpool tops EPL table after win over West Ham

Substitute Diogo Jota scored for the third straight game as Liverpool came from behind to beat in-form West Ham 3-1 to go top of the Premier League table.

In an intriguing encounter, the Hammers took an early lead through Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals’ smart finish which clipped the post on its way in after a poor headed clearance by Joe Gomez.

In other premier league matches, Chelsea thrashed Burnley 3-nil and Manchester City defeated Sheff United 1-nil.

[Source: BBC Sports]