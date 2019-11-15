Liverpool to face Brazil's Flamengo in Club World Cup final

Liverpool defeated Mexican side Monterrey 2-1 in Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar to book their place in the Club World Cup final.

Roberto Firmino scored a dramatic injury-time winner – five minutes after coming on as a substitute to make sure Liverpool book a spot in the final.

The Brazilian striker, who replaced Divock Origi in the 85th minute, poked in fellow substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross from close range.

[Source: FIFA TV]

Liverpool’s Naby Keita had opened the scoring in the first half after an excellent Mohamed Salah through ball before Rogelio Funes Mori equalised.

The Reds will take on Brazil’s Flamengo in Sunday’s final at 3.30am.

Flamengo beat Al-Hilal 3-1 in the first semifinal yesterday.

[Source: BBC]